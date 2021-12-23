The City of Atchison’s E-Community Program is pleased to announce a new loan to the Subiaco Wine Bar. The startup business, which is owned by Shannon Pennington, is to be located at 515 Commercial Street in downtown Atchison. The company plans to bring wines from across the vineyard landscape of Kansas to Atchison, offered as tastings, by the glass, or cork-n-go. The business also plans to offer charcuterie and cheese boards as well as high-end whiskeys, a small rotating selection of Kansas craft beers, as well as special event space. The $45,000 in E-Community Loan proceeds will be coupled with financing from Exchange Bank and Trust to fund equipment, furnishings, and inventory purchases.
“Subiaco is the name of the village in Italy where St. Benedict wrote many of his teachings,” said owner Shannon Pennington. “Since Atchison has such deep ties to the Benedictine Community, we found it a fitting namesake. Most folks don’t know the history of wine in Kansas and we want to change that. In the 1800’s, Kansas produced more wine than people realize. We thought highlighting Kansas wines in combination with featuring wines from other areas around the country would be a great addition to the Downtown Atchison scene! Opening Subiaco Wine Bar has really been a labor of love. The City of Atchison and the surrounding businesses have been instrumental in allowing us to provide a new gathering place to relax and enjoy great wine with friends and family!”
Since January of 2017, the Atchison E-Community Program has been offering gap financing loans for small business startups, expansions, and acquisitions. Everyday businesses like restaurants, retail stores, and hair salons can use this locally controlled, revolving loan fund as gap financing to make their small business dreams come true.
Subiaco Wine Bar is the twenty seventh E-community loan processed by the City of Atchison. Those 27 loans total over $1.35 million in gap financing that has supported small business development in the Atchison community.
The funding for the E-Community Program is created through the sale of entrepreneurship tax credits, which are allocated to NetWork Kansas by the Kansas State Legislature. To learn more about the E-Community Program, contact Justin Pregont with the City of Atchison at justinp@cityofatchison.com or 913-367-5506.
More information about the Subiaco Wine Bar can be found on their website and social media links below:
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SubiacoWineBar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.