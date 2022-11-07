The Atchison Rotary Club welcomed a presentation from Benediction College president Steven Minnis and his guest,Matt Lindsey, president of KICA (Kansas Independent College Association. KICA is a20-membergroup of independent, non-profit, regionally accredited, degree-granting colleges and universities thatstrive to assure opportunities and choices in higher education for all students.
Colleges and universities belonging to KICA are: Baker University, Barclay College, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Bethel College, Central Christian College,Cleveland University (Kansas City, Ks), Donnelly College, Friends University,Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmericanNazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College, and the University of St. Mary.
Independent colleges and universities haveenrollmentsas small as 300 and as large as 3600 students.
The undergraduate enrollment is 51% female and 49% male, while 99% of first-year students at independent colleges and universities in Kansas receive some form of financial aid through grants and scholarships. 71% ofthe students graduate compared to 48% from the state’s public colleges.
For 11 consecutive years the average full-time undergraduate tuition and fees at KICA four-year institutions has been at least 25%below the national average at a four-year nonprofit institution.
Kansas also benefits from nearly 300,000 alumni in the state that graduated from a KICA school.
Benedictine College recently released the following information about their institution.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The College is honored to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. Benedictine College has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
A new study of the economic impact of independent colleges reveals that Benedictine College generates more than $116.4 million for the local and state economy each year. That’s as much as hosting eight Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournaments (Kansas City Business Journal) or an incredible 36 World Series games (Tourism Economics)! The study was commissioned for the 2021 calendar year by the Kansas Independent College Association (KICA) and was conducted by Parker Philips, a firm specializing in analyzing and quantifying the economic impact of businesses and organizations. The study was announced on Thursday at the Atchison Rotary Club meeting.
“This study demonstrates just how truly powerful the contribution is that our Benedictine College students, faculty, alumni and the institution as a whole make to the Atchison economy,” said Stephen D. Minnis, president of Benedictine College. “Aligned with our mission and values, we are very grateful to see the blessings of our college extend to our local community.”
According to the study, Benedictine College is the largest employer in both the city and Atchison County and of the $116 million, nearly $60 million goes directly into the Atchison economy each year. Benedictine College’s economic impact is sufficient to support 801 jobs, 341 directly and 460 indirectly.
Other highlights of the Economic Impact (FY21) study include:
• Benedictine College students spend $7 million annually with local businesses for groceries, rental accommodations, transportation, entertainment and more.
• Benedictine College attracts thousands of visitors to Atchison each year for school tours, college events or athletic competition. Their off-campus spending at hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other businesses added $1.6 million to the Atchison economy in the analysis year.
• Benedictine College pays $6.7 million in state and local taxes each year.
• Kansas private, non-profit colleges and universities contribute over $1 billion to the local, state and regional economies that would not otherwise occur if the colleges did not exist.
