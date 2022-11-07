Benedictine College Logo

The Atchison Rotary Club welcomed a presentation from Benediction College president Steven Minnis and his guest, Matt Lindsey, president of KICA (Kansas Independent College Association. KICA is a 20-member group of independent, non-profit, regionally accredited, degree-granting colleges and universities that strive to assure opportunities and choices in higher education for all students. 

Colleges and universities belonging to KICA are: Baker University, Barclay College, Benedictine College, Bethany College, Bethel College, Central Christian College, Cleveland University (Kansas City, Ks), Donnelly College, Friends University, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Manhattan Christian College, McPherson College, MidAmerican Nazarene University, Newman University, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Sterling College, Tabor College, and the University of St. Mary. 

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.