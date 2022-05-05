Atchison High School biology students, faculty, administrators, district leaders and staff gathered Wednesday to unveil a newly installed Kansas Garden project as a tribute to native roots.
What started as sort of whimsical idea Biology Teacher Macy Pickman uttered aloud the previous school year started as the seed that deeply planted thoughts amid her peers sprouting into a meaningful symbol of tradition and diverse nature.
Sarah Tschauder, Gabe Younger and Paul Ogle are Pickman’s peers in the biology and science classrooms. Tschauder read aloud a narrative of the garden’s purpose.
“This looks like a simple garden, but it is rich in meaning,”Tshcauder said.
The plants in the garden are all native to Kansas prairies. She explained for thousands of years the native prairie plants have survived inclement weather conditions, grazing and prairie fires, but the deep rooted systems naturally allow the native plants to rise from the prairie ashes time and time again like a Phoenix, the new USD 40 mascot. Tshcauder said the former mascot also has links to the Kansas prairies where indigenous clans resided and established thriving cultures throughout centuries.
Tschauder referred to the National Park Service data that indicates tallgrass prairie species covered about 170 million acres in North America. Currently less than 4 percent remains intact, mostly in the Flint Hills in Kansas.
“This garden represents our small effort to restore some of that prairie,” Tschauder said.
The new Kansas Garden also has some features crafted by Tshcauder’s parents Gertrude and Ruff Garcia crafted from native trees harvested and milled from their property in Paxico. The frame featuring Phoenix sign was constructed from Walnut. The sign’s face was crafted from naturalized Osage orange, more commonly known as hedge wood, and its supports were made of red cedar. Nearby is a bench crafted from a native maple tree. Carved into the bench are the names of all who contributed in some way to the project. The garden and landscaping is a work in progress.
The Kansas garden was cultivated in collaboration with AHS students, teachers, staff, administration, local community and families.
It is dedicated to past Redmen, as well as all current and future Phoenix and all who helped to bring the garden to life.
“Like the Kansas prairies and the mythical Phoenix may you rise above adversity and grow strong and beautiful despite it, and like the native trees, remain strong and resilient,” Tschauder read.
