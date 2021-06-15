A Creswell, Oregon truck driver turned a corner a bit too short Monday afternoon prompted a viaduct closure after the rear wheels of his semitrailer became high-centered atop a concrete barrier.
Police identified Brandon Work as the driver of the truck that damaged the concrete bridge about 3:30 p.m. June 14 along the south end of the Sixth Street viaduct. The viaduct was closed for about an hour while the truck was stuck as it wheels straddled the barrier, and he was unable to drive away.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported Work turned the corner too short and the trailer ended up on top of the barrier. The mishap caused moderate damage to the concrete.
A specialty tow service out of Platte City, Missouri was dispatched to scene, Wilson said. After the tow truck arrived the semitrailer was removed from atop the concrete barrier and able to drive away.
Work managed to escape injury, and drove the semitractor-trailer away unscathed.
Atchison Police Department authorities were the only responders dispatched to the scene, Wilson confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.