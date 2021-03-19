The stump removal phase was in progress this past week in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of Commercial Street.
Within the weeks prior, ash trees were cut down due to Emerald Ash Tree borer damages. Atchison city crews utilized some special equipment during the stump removal in various stages of work before actual extraction of the tree stumps.
Plans are to plant new trees to line the streets as part of the project.
