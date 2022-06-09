Despite a week that started with dark clouds, strong winds and heavy rainfall, The National Weather Service predictions are some cloudy, but mostly clear and calm weather conditions for the weekend.
Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter, of Atchison County, said he received no reports of damages from the stormy weather overnight Tuesday throughout the area.
Although there was some tornado activity in the MoKan areas south of Atchison County, the highest wind velocity recorded in the local area was 41 mph, Lanter said. It was during that storm event when Effingham received .99 inches of rain. The rainfall measured about .77 inches around Atchison.
On Monday evening the rain fell fast and hard in Atchison the falling rain was well above street level awhile before it drained along the curbing.
In the event of flooding along area roadways, Atchison County Road and Bridge officials remind motorists to be mindful of the posted Road Closures, to be safe and not drive through water over roadways. If any questions, call 913-804-6120, or check out the Atchison County Road & Bridge posting on Facebook.
Citizens can also be informed about weather emergencies and receive other notifications through the CodeRed alert system, log on to atchsioncountyks.org/440/CodeRed.
