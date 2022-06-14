The annual stormwater improvements budget within the Wastewater/CSO Capital Improvement Plan for the city of Atchison was increased this year by $100,000 to address issues with storm inlets throughout the city.
The contract with Pruett Construction is to repair 13 storm inlets for a fee of $99,890 with a change order authority of $5,000. The bid went out to five local contractors but only Pruett Construction submitted an acceptable bid.
The scope of the work takes into consideration of two sites the need to be completed within 45 days of notice to proceed. Other sites must be completed within 120 days after notice to proceed.
The contractor is responsible for locates, traffic control, construction sites which will need to be barricaded when work is not being performed for public safety.
Any changes to this scope of work must be approved by the City of Atchison Assistant Public Works and Utilities Director prior to work being started. Work must be completed per City of Atchison specifications that were outlined in the RFP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.