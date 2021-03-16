Editor,
Whitewashing the past does not work. The Bible tells of conquering, wars and slaves. It even outlines how to treat your slaves. Not just USA, you cannot change the past, the Vikings took lands and killed to get it. They had slaves. Not just the USA.
We honor the Native Americans like our Redmen and Braves.
By the way – anyone born in the USA is a Native American USA.
If you do not know history you are doomed to repeat it. So teach it. Not preach it. Wars are bad – only the rich like wars, as they profit.
Slavery – even now low wages or not wages should be high profile and stopped!
Children working to help feed their family in factories at slave wages need banned!
Change that! Not focus on years ago that cannot be white washed and sanitized.
Myrna McConnaughey
Atchison
