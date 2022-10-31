InFallthere neveris a shortage of wildlife.Football, bonfires, parades, Halloween and of course Thanksgivinggive everyone many events to enjoy.Gradeschool studentsmakethe famous apple turkey. Just need a plump apple, toothpicks,raisins and any other decorative items to set your turkey apart from everyone else.
ChildhoodThanksgivingfestivitiestakeon a more traditional meaning with the family gathering and of course the turkey meal. Each person hastheir favorite part of the turkey,and thereis always a battle or two for the special parts of the turkey which usuallyis won byanelder.
Turkey was a very inexpensive meat and sometimes if there was a hunter in the family the turkey was free. The trimmingsusually consisted of cranberry sauce, stuffing, a variety of veggies and of course the traditional pumpkin pie.November and December were the months the house never lost the wonderful smells.
Alas, this year the cost for that turkey for your Thanksgiving meal has soared in price. There aren’t many hunters around to bring home theturkey after a morning in the fieldanymore. The national average price for a frozen Grade A,8-to-16-poundwhole turkey right now is between $1.72 and $1.80 per pound. The price last year for the same sizedturkeywas around $1.40 per pound.
According to the USDA there is a turkey shortage due to the avian flu that killed more than 3.6% of the country’s turkeys this year. Many turkey farmers have decided to trim their total production levels back to 2019 levels.
The cost for fresh, boneless, skinless turkey breasts will send you into sticker shock. In 2021, this boneless turkey breast was $3.16 per pound. As ofSeptember 17,this year, the same option will cost you $6.70 per pound, a 112% increase in price.
Some ways to help with costs for that Thanksgiving meal: if you find a turkey at a reasonable cost, buy it and freeze it. Remember it takes 24 hours for every 4 pounds of turkey to thaw. So, if you are thawing the turkey in therefrigerator,it would take 6 days for a25-poundbird.
Thawing a turkey in the sink can be done with cold water. You have to do this on the day you are planning on cooking your turkey. It usually takes 30 minutes to defrost each pound, so a25-poundturkey will take roughly about 12 and half hours to thaw.
Top Videos
Thawing a turkey in the microwave is not recommended. The thawing may be uneven and the texture of the meat will suffer.
Some “don’ts” when thawing a turkey:
Never thaw a frozen turkey on a countertop overnight
Do not defrost a turkey in hot water, as it will put your meat in the “danger zone” faster than leaving it at room temperature.
Do not use a dishwasher to defrost a turkey.
Never use a blow dryer to thaw a turkey.
If you have turkey leftovers the U.S. Department Health and Human Service recommends eating or freezing turkey and other leftovers within three to four days.
After the big holidaymeal,it is best to refrigerate your leftovers within two hours to prevent spoilage. Any perishable food left at room temperature for more than two hours should be considered unsafe and discarded.
When reheating leftovers make sure that the leftovers are thoroughly reheated. It is always best to use a meat thermometer to makesure that the leftovers reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If using a microwave, cover and rotate or stir the food at least twice.
Heating in an over should be set at 325 degrees or higher. Slow cookers or chafing dishes should not be used to reheat previously cookeddishes because the food could be kept at an unsafe temperature for too long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.