turkey

The cost for a turkey has soared.

 Unsplash photo

In Fall there never is a shortage of wildlife. Football, bonfires, parades, Halloween and of course Thanksgiving give everyone many events to enjoy. Grade school students make the famous apple turkey. Just need a plump apple, toothpicks, raisins and any other decorative items to set your turkey apart from everyone else.  

Childhood Thanksgiving festivities take on a more traditional meaning with the family gathering and of course the turkey meal. Each person has their favorite part of the turkey, and there is always a battle or two for the special parts of the turkey which usually is won by an elder.  

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.