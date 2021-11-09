A 20-year-old Stover, Missouri woman’s trip to Atchison has landed her a stay in the county jail
after Atchison police were alerted about a stolen van from Kansas City, Missouri was in town. Kala M. Woods was arrested about 1:45AM on Tuesday in the 400 block Main Street for possession of stolen property, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said in a press release to the Globe.
Local police officers had been alerted that a 1996 Chrysler mini-van reported stolen to Kansas City Missouri Police was in the Atchison area, Wilson said. Atchison police officers located the van near Fourth and Main streets, and it was occupied by Woods. Woods was also arrested for criminal damage to property in connection with a vehicle tire damaged after a dispute that occurred about 11 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Fourth Street. Woods was taken to the Atchison County Jail, where she remained mid-morning Tuesday, according to the county jail log.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.