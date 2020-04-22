Atchison police authorities are on the lookout for a 34-year-old Buchanan County, Missouri man they say is a person of interest in the case involving a stolen 2006 Jeep Liberty stolen Sunday from the 200 block of East Riley Street.
The jeep was recovered mid-afternoon on Wednesday, April 22 in the southern portion of rural Atchison County, said Chief Mike Wilson, of the Atchison Police Department. The case remains under investigation as Missouri man had not yet been located.
The case began to unfold Sunday evening after police officers responded to a call about an abandoned vehicle found near a maintenance shed at the Benedictine College campus. Police learned soon after the vehicle was not stolen, but that a riding lawn mower had been. A witness indicated they had seen a person driving the stolen mower away from area near the shed. The jeep was initially reported stolen after a 20-year-old female arrived at a friend’s house located along East Riley Street, and was approached by a man who asked her for assistance because the lawn mower he drove was in need of a jump start. The young woman agreed to assist him and after she exited her vehicle, the man quickly entered her jeep and drove away.
