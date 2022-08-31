Memories for some are like a starry night, and for me my pal, Steve Brown will forever shine on as one of the best of Atchison.
I was stunned Monday, when I learned of Steve's passing, on Sunday, Aug. 28. Steve, 76, had resided Atchison Senior Village for the past several years.
Although many readers might not know Steve by name, you might be better acquainted with him as a man referred to as "Pal" or "Poopsie".Sometimes Steve would approach people he encountered that way as he frequented the Mall businesses and stops along his regular rounds.
For many citizens, Steve was a familiar personality. He would often ask people if they were "shook up."
Although I knew of Steve, I was not personally acquainted with him until the mid-70s after I was employed at the former Compton's Drug Store, after Roger Reynolds purchased the business.
Like clockwork, Steve would come in everyday as we became better acquainted, we became friends. Seeing Steve, meant all was OK and in check.
After I left employment along the Mall, Steve would even call me on the telephone or have his caretaker, Naomi Downing drop him off at the Globe office. Steve would let me know whenever he had a scoop.
Steve had a job along his rounds for many years. He would sweep the floor at Ideal Barber Shop.
Steve's aunt was a certified public accountant and for many years her office was located along the Mall. Steve was a regular visitor, and often when the copying machine would act out, Steve was often the one who would figure things out to get if back in working order.
By the time I met Steve, his mother was deceased. For many years thereafter, Steve and his dad batched together. Steve was diabetic, sometimes he would mention it and discuss its side effects and how the condition affected him. His conversation about stated facts would end with a "you know,"
Despite his diabetes, Steve remained upbeat and positive even in all sorts of weather conditions. He knew everybody all around town and his neighborhood. Steve would share the happenings.
He talked about his girlfriend Loisey at the employment office, Mary and Janey Lykins, and my sister Carol were also frequent subjects. Steve's newsy tidbits were always upbeat and positive. I don't recall ever hearing any complaints about anybody or anything.
After Steve's dad could not care for him, he relocated to Downing's residence. Downing ensured Steve's relationships in the community continued. They appeared to have a strong bond. Steve worked at the Achievement Services and engaged in their social activities and Special Olympics bowling. Steve would tell us all about how he did at the competitions.
In his later years, Steve and Naomi both re-located to Senior Village. Naomi preceded Steve in death.
I admit, lately I've thought a lot about Steve more than I have visited with him. I've often wondered what his opinions were about the Mall removal. I would sort of keep tabs on him in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In recent days I had thoughts about suggesting to Poopsie Carol that we go pay Steve a visit, but that didn't happen.
Ask me how I'm doing now pal and if I'm all shook up. My response is the Mall is gone and it's a different era now, but it's the relationships I've forged with some iconic Mall characters who made their rounds that I cherish the most.
Gary W. Bratton, 69, succumbed Aug. 20, 2021, a longtime shopper along the Mall. To purchase something to give to others as an act of heartfelt kindness. Encountering Gary along the Mall always resulted in a friendly interaction.
Steve and Gary have passed on but memories of their positivity and personalities remain in my heartfelt files as two of Atchison's best.
Funeral arrangements for Stephen Paul "Steve" Brown have been entrusted to Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Achievement Services or Second Christian Church.
