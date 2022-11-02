Luminated balloons carry a symbolic light as remembrance domestic violence victims lost and empowerment for survivors as DoVES advocates, families and friends commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness month Oct. 28 along Atchison Riverfront.
Luminated balloons carry a symbolic light as remembrance domestic violence victims lost and empowerment for survivors as DoVES advocates, families and friends commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness month Oct. 28 along Atchison Riverfront.
Remembering the victims who've died, those who survive, empowering the ones who are moving on and being aware that everyone knows someone impacted by domestic violence in some way.
Families, friends, survivors and former DoVES shelter employees and advocates gathered Friday, Oct. 28 along Atchison Riverfront to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a candelight vigil and luminated balloon release.
Former Director Sherri Beach-Garrison, Tessa Jimenez and Abigail Carter organized the event. Beach Garrison was a founder of DoVES, Inc. about 1987, and actively served as director for numerous years.
The first candlelight vigil was held October of 1989 following a double homicide of an Atchison woman who was a domestic violence victim and her new partner in a residential yard in the vicinity Independence Park located along the Atchison Riverfront. The vigil has continued for 27 years in the Atchison community. The DoVES shelter was in operation for multiple years until recent years.
"We expect to hold a vigil here about this time every year whether I am here or not," Beach-Garrison said.
There were numerous poems and essays read with emphasis about domestic abuse manifests in different forms like physical, verbal, sexual, rape stalking and mental.
Some victims spoke about how the DoVES shelter and support from staff and advocates made a difference in their lives and empowered them to survive a life to raise their children amid a safe environment. Other poems emphasized a legacy for children by adults in the relationship showing respect for each other and settling differences without resorting to violence and arguments.
Beach-Garrison shared some information and provided statistics gathered from Atchison Police Department.
Police Chief Mike Wilson said in 2021 there were 183 domestic violence cases, which was an increase from the 161 cases in 2020.
The average number of domestic cases from the past 10 years checked in at 271 a year, Wilson said. But the number of cases in the past two years have actually been lesser amounts.
When APD responds to domestic cases, officers provide information about some resources that might offer some remedy for the situations.
"We give each domestic violence victim a packet that includes information about domestic violence resources that includes information and contact numbers to the Alliance against Family Violence Services in Leavenworth." Wilson wrote in an email to Atchison Globe.
Persons experiencing Domestic Violence may call: Kansas Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-END-ABUSE (1-888-363-2287); National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or Text "START" to 8878; or Alliance Against Family Violence-Leavenworth, 24-hour Hotline at 913-675-7217 www.aafvks.org
