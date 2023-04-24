With only a week since the Grand Opening of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, Karen Seaberg and JacquePregontreflected on that special weekend. “We were extremely busy with visitors comprised of individuals and families from outside of our immediate area,” Seaberg commented.
Seaberg reflected on all that has happened and said, “this has fulfilled thedream LaddSeaberg had, and is way beyond what I expected.” “When you come into the museum it is awe inspiring, just feels so good,” she added.
Both Seaberg andPregontgrew up in Atchisonbut metduring the coordination of the Amelia Earhart Festival. Seaberg has been affiliated since 1999, 24 years, with the festival.Pregonthas been her sidekick and trusted friend all this time and helped bring about the museum.
Behind thescenethere is a hardworking board of Reed Berger, JacquePregont, Lori Mingus (Seaberg’s daughter), Brie Simmons (Seaberg’s granddaughter) and Seaberg herself. For a time, Cathy Scroggs, Seaberg’s sister, served on the board.
Seaberg andPregontespecially wanted to recognizeMcKinzieBurghart, who has worked on the project for four years as Director of Development.
“The museum would not be what it is today if Dimensional Innovations of Overland Park had not been our special partner in this project,” Seaberg said. “They took our thoughts and made them better and then into reality, wejust couldnot have done all this without them,”Pregontsaid.
There is now new signage being put up to give visitors a better direction to the airport.
There are many ideas going back and forth and both Seaberg andPregontwantto continue to add more to the museum that will engage children of the 2ndand 3rdgrade ages. “We are already discussing what would be the draw for that age group,”Pregontsaid. “Right now, we are concentrating on a 90-mile circle, but it won’t be long, and we will be expanding that circle.” Seaberg added.
Both Seaberg andPregontwant the public to stay tuned for the next part of the story.
