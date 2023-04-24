With only a week since the Grand Opening of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont reflected on that special weekend. “We were extremely busy with visitors comprised of individuals and families from outside of our immediate area,” Seaberg commented.  

Seaberg reflected on all that has happened and said, “this has fulfilled the dream Ladd Seaberg had, and is way beyond what I expected.” “When you come into the museum it is awe inspiring, just feels so good,” she added. 