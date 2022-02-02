Atchison interim City Manager Justin Pregont hosted an event in December with a group of other city managers heard first-hand about the survey taken and the market analysis for specific areas of Kansas. Kansas will face housing challenges and opportunities in the next 10 to 15 years so the timing of this study and the results will help cities to plan for their futures. Atchison County and City participated in this study and some of the pertinent information is listed below.
"It has been 30 years since a housing needs assessment was done," Pregont said. "The survey gives legitimacy to what the city managers already know, a reality check about the problems we face."
The large picture shows a need to add or free up more middle-income housing, diversify the housing stock to match local demographic employee needs and extend housing security by preserving and investing in the older units so that affordable units don’t disappear.
"In Atchison there isn't enough money from the state to help with the rehab of what few properties we do have available," Pregont said. "Right now rehabilitation of middle to upper units can cost as much as $200 per square foot."
Reinvestment in older housing stock will include vacant units with approximately 30% of the housing stock being built before 1960. The condition of the housing in many areas, especially rural areas, is below average. It is important to reinvest in this stock of housing to meet the existing and future housing needs. Reoccupying the suitable vacant units is essential to add affordable units without new construction will keep housing prices down.
Labor shortages in many areas of Kansas leaves the construction of new housing in doubt. Existing contractors are busier than ever and can’t keep up with the demand. Right now might be a good time to invest in technological advancements and innovations with new construction methods to help alleviate the housing construction drought.
KHRC and the Department of Commerce want to know what communities are doing for housing development so they can share those strategies with other communities around the state. Sharing offers a way to be able to get inside information without having to pay for research company data.
Atchison County is considered a micropolitan, a city with 10,000 population but no more than 50,000 population, is the only one in the state of Kansas. The other two divisions are metropolitan and Rural. While there are divisions, they do have regional likenesses in common. The most common likeness is the lack of “down-sizing” options, followed by the competition by adjacent larger markets such as Kansas City for the Northeast Region and enforcing code versus people having money to fix the deficiencies.
The survey also showed population changes in Northeast Kansas with Atchison County losing 3.4% of their population from 2010 to 2020. Those counties that are directly aligned with metro areas saw population growth, such as Leavenworth County which had a 7.4% growth in the same time period.
Minority population growth in the same region grew by 13.68%. Overall, the state of Kansas is becoming more diverse. Atchison County saw Hispanic population growing +1.3% in the period of 2010 to 2020.
An area of aging population of over 55 with owner-occupied rate showed Atchison County at +30.42%. As a whole, the state of Kansas is slowly seeing a rise in the aging of the population more so than Eastern and Western states.
The income median in 2019 showed Atchison County in the middle range for Kansas. Specifically, for the construction laborer in the Northeast, the median salary was $42,010.
The overall rating for housing in Atchison County is poor. There are great opportunities for construction and local contractors. Tech or trade schools could also play an important part in helping the worker crisis.
If single homes cannot be built affordably and within a short time span, then rental properties become essential. When judging the affordability of rent the rule of thumb is not to pay more than 30% of income. In Atchison County the average is 26.5% with the gross rent at $660 while the median renter income at 30% is $746. Upper story rental units can be valuable in the downtown corridor. Turning vacant space into housing can be a boon to the store owner.
Throughout the study, housing is essential to keep workers in the area, otherwise they will choose to live elsewhere. Atchison County and City have many opportunities for companies to invest in housing, whether it be single, above store units, rental units (apartments, duplex, or single housing). The growth of the area definitely depends housing.
Information compiled by Kansas Department of Housing survey
