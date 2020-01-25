TOPEKA — The 2020 Kansas Legislature is underway. And while Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly laid out some of her top priorities during the State of the State address on Wednesday, Republican leaders of the House and Senate (and Kelly’s fellow Democrats) have some different goals.
A new bipartisan compromise might pave the way for Medicaid expansion in Kansas, but it’s not a done deal.
Just days before lawmakers returned to Topeka, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly,
and Sen. Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, who
serves as Senate Majority Leader, unveiled a Medicaid expansion compromise.
The plan potentially could add another 150,000 low-income Kansans, and includes some things Republicans have been looking for, like a provision aimed at stabilizing costs of private insurance on the federal health-insurance exchange.
Kelly was clear in her State of the State about what expanding Medicaid would mean.
“When we do add this to our list of bipartisan accomplishments, it will not only save lives,” she said, “it will close the book on a long, senseless, expensive political fight — making room to improve access to health care and grow the Kansas economy.”
The agreement marks a major shift, as Denning was one of the lawmakers who helped block Medicaid expansion in past sessions. But other Republican leaders have not endorsed the compromise, including Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, of the Kansas House of Representatives.
“We all agree that we need to have a safety net for folks that need it,” Ryckman said. “This will be the first time in our history we’re extending benefits to folks that can work.”
Still, with the compromise drafted, expansion advocates believe they’re starting the session in a strong position to succeed after years of failed efforts.
