Westar Energy and KCP&L utility customers have been paying their monthly electricity bills to the same combined company for some time now, but the entity will soon make it official with a name change.
Every Inc. will soon retire the Westar and KCP&L brands entirely following the official merger last year of the two firms that previously did business as each respective entity, Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy (KCP&L). The company said in a news release that it delayed changing its name until now in the interest of minimizing confusion, while it gradually ramps up a media campaign to promote the new Evergy brand. The name change is expected to be complete by the end of October.
“While our name has changed, our character has not. We remain committed to stabilizing prices for our customers and remaining deeply involved in the communities we serve,” said Evergy president and CEO Terry Bassham, as quoted in a news release. “Operating under the same name across our communities in Kansas and Missouri helps solidify that we are one company ready to meet the region’s energy needs and bring innovative programs to our customers.”
Customers have been advised to expect to see advertisements on multiple media platforms as well as receive direct mail and email on the change. For now, the same phone numbers and websites that customers currently use to access their accounts will continue on as normal. Once the name change process is complete, customers will be redirected to evergy.com and all bills and correspondence will be mailed with Evergy's logo and contact information.
According to a news release, the companies agreed as part of the merger process to form a new company from the two previous firms, rather than subsume one brand under the other. The name "Evergy" was selected after consultations with customers and employees, as a portmanteau of "ever" and "energy" to reflect the firm's mission to perpetually serve the communities of eastern Kansas and western Missouri far into the future.
“Our service and product touch everyone in the communities we serve. When they see Evergy on trucks, in the news and in their mailbox, we want them to recognize their local energy provider,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s chief customer officer, as quoted in the news release.
For more information, visit Westarenergy.com/evergy and kcpl.com/evergy
