Since opening Wilkinson Orthopedics at Atchison Hospital, Dr. Everett J. Wilkinson has developed his practice into a point of pride for the local medical community.
The hospital largely
focuses on providing the best available services for emergencies, family needs and general surgery, among other areas of medical care, while referring patients as needed to more advanced medical centers elsewhere
as needed.
By contrast, Wilkinson treats patients from throughout the greater region, people who come to Atchison to get orthopedic therapy and joint surgery, and he is considered the No. 1 Kansas expert in
custom Conformis prostheses for total knee replacement.
To help readers learn the most about the complex fields of medical science that support this work,
Atchison Globe visited him in his office on Monday. What
follows a question-and-answer feature reflective of our
conversation.
Globe: What has to be done to help determine what kind of prosthesis a given
patient needs, once you have
determined surgery is required?
Dr. Wilkinson: This knee
prosthesis works with the exact
angles of a person’s anatomy. We get a CAT scan, which goes from the hip, to the knee, to the ankle. It gets all of the alignments made for each individual patient.
It sends that off to the East Coast. In Boston, they have a 3D printer, and that 3D printer makes a patient-specific amount of cutting blocks ... that gives me a very good guide of what is anatomically correct for a given
individual. So then they also make the prosthesis.
A lot of prostheses that come out that are not custom-made are sized 2 through 8,
basically, and if your patient falls — which a lot of them do — between a size 4 and size 5 or size 5 and size 6, you have to
adjust that. Whereas with the prostheses I have, they’re
exactly correct. So we don’t have to do a whole lot of changes once we get in there.
We might adjust a little for
tisssue, but not much. The
bottom line is, the bone part itself that works into the prostheses always fits perfectly, every time.
Globe: What kind of recovery time are patients usually looking at? It is often enough said that people are hesitant to get knee replacement surgery because of the pain and temporary immobility involved, even if they really need it.
Dr. Wilkinson: Expect 2 to 3 months total,
before they’re doing anything and
everything that they want to do ... What we’ve noticed is, it used to be, ‘Well, OK, in three months before you can go back to work.’ Driving was, at that time,
6 to 8 weeks or so.
With this newer prostheses, I tell them, probably 6 to 8 weeks for full return to work is doable. They’re coming back a lot faster. Recovery to where they can drive is usually about 3 weeks now, because they’re so much more stable and strong.
I just saw someone today that was out and about after 3 weeks, after total knee replacement. Walking around, no walker, no cane, no nothing. They wanted to do more, but couldn’t, just because of the weather. Otherwise, they’re doing fantastic.
Globe: For someone to be well on their way to recovery after 3 weeks,
following a total knee replacement, that seems profound. As someone who has more or less dedicated his life to this, as a healer, how does that kind of progress make you feel?
Dr. Wilkinson: It’s remarkable. I mean, that represents the reason why I want to do this. Because we — and I tell patients this all the time — I put that knee replacement in and I do the best job that I can possibly do. And this new wave of replacements like this, like this custom knee, certainly helps that out.
Like, here in Atchison, I’ve got great patients. They don’t want to be down. They want to be out there in the
community, working. They’re farmers. They’re hard working people. And so that’s the first plus of it, is helping them do it. The other plus is, there are therapists here at the hospital who are absolutely awesome. And, so what I tell people is, 40 to 50 percent of this is what I do. The rest is between the
patient and the therapist.
I think that’s why they’ve done so well from that standpoint. And so, for my standpoint, if I can even improve it a little bit — changing the prosthesis, tiny little changes in my technique — that’ll improve it so that they’re back and functioning in society very, very quickly compared to the past.
When I first started this, patients used to be in the hospital for a week or more. Now, I’ve had patients go home within 24 hours. The average is about 2 to 3 days. But I’ve had patients starting to go home earlier, and earlier, and earlier. And that’s also gotten a lot
progressively better with this prosthesis.
Globe: Have there been any challenges in recent years that are relevant to this field that you advise patients on?
Dr. Wilkinson: I think the main thing that you have to tell patients is that they are as much in this as you are, as far as calling insurance companies to make sure what’s covered, is in fact taken care of. You know, how many therapy visits can they go to? What does the insurance cover, what does it not cover for them, so they know up front.
The hospital has taken on a new
program that we inform them of
everything that we know with regard to providing for their care. We also tell them, ‘Hey, make sure that you follow up with your insurance company so that they can give you different answers and have some different answers that we can’t even get.’
So as long as they keep in the process and realize that they’re a major part of this, then they do great, they do very well. And they’re less apprehensive. Because if they don’t know, going into a surgery, they will think ‘Well, they didn’t tell me how long I was going to be in the hospital, I don’t know how much I’m going to have to pay for this, and I don’t know how much therapy I will have afterwards, because they may stop it. What do I do?’
If they know those answers going into surgery, they’re a lot less apprehensive about what’s going to happen. They just worry about getting better, so they can get home.
