Kansas legislative leaders’ offices would see an 11% increase in their funding under a proposal that cleared committee Monday, and almost all of the new dollars would go to top Republicans.
The House Appropriations Committee added the money before approving the Republican-controlled Legislature’s proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins in July. The biggest increases, nearly 58%, would go to the offices with the smallest budgets, the Senate vice president and the House speaker pro tem. The proposal goes next to the House.
The three GOP leadership offices in each chamber would see their funding increase 15%, while the Democratic offices would see theirs rise only 2.3%. Top Democrats criticized the proposal, saying it’s inappropriate for lawmakers to give their leaders’ offices extra money when public schools, social services and other parts of state government need extra dollars.
“It couldn’t come at a worse time, in case we have to spend money on the public health crisis because of the coronavirus,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat. Kansas confirmed its first coronavirus case Saturday.
The total spending increase of about $141,000 and the eight leadership offices’ combined funding of $1.38 million are tiny fractions of the state’s nearly $19.8 billion budget. Still, spending more money on the Legislature could prove politically problematic in an election year.
