A former federal prosecutor from Kansas abandoned his Senate run on Thursday and endorsed a fellow Democrat who just entered the race.
Barry Grissom urged Democrats to unite behind state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist who made headlines in December by defecting from the Republican Party. Bollier was formerly a GOP moderate often at odds with the party’s more conservative leaders and is running as a “pragmatic” Democrat and centrist.
Grissom’s move comes with some top Republicans worried that former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a take-no-prisoners conservative who built a national profile by advocating for tough immigration policies, will capture the GOP nomination next year. Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state, lost last year’s governor’s race to Democrat Laura Kelly.
Republicans had attacked Grissom over a federal judge’s ruling in August that the U.S. attorney’s office for Kansas had improperly listened to recorded conversations between inmates at a federal detention center in Leavenworth from 2010 and 2017. Grissom was the U.S. attorney for much of that time but has said he didn’t know about his subordinates’ actions.
Democrats haven’t won a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932, but they see Kobach winning the Republican nomination as their best chance for picking up the seat held by Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, who isn’t seeking a fifth term.
In July, Grissom visited Atchison to promote his potential bid, ahead of declaring his candidacy for Senate.
