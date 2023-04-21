This week, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill making it easier for victims of childhood sexual assault to pursue justice.
The law removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of these crimes and extends the timeframe for civil lawsuits involving child sex crimes. S Sub HB 2127 passed the House and Senate unanimously.
“I am pleased that the Legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” Kelly said. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”
Kelly Meyer, executive director of First Judicial District CASA Association, gave her gratitude for Kelly signing the bill.
“We are grateful there are changes in laws that will have positive implications for victims,” Meyer said. ”Our organization, its staff and volunteers work tirelessly to give child victims a voice and we could not be more pleased when our mission aligns with changes happening in Topeka and across the state of Kansas.”
Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, a Democrat who represents District 8, also helped champion the bill.
“It has been a tough and long-fought battle, but thanks to the courageous survivors who came forward to share their stories, this important piece of legislation will finally become law in the state of Kansas,” Holscher said. “This is breakthrough legislation that will keep our children and communities safer by permitting our state to get more predators off our streets while building a foundation to allow more survivors of childhood sexual violence to pursue justice.
“Healing from this kind of trauma can take years to achieve, and I’m pleased the Legislature came together unanimously to acknowledge that difficult process and to find a solution to take a much-needed first step to address the needs of survivors.”
Usha Reddi was another Democratic senator who reached across the aisle to help make this bill become a reality.
“I would like to thank the House and Senate for their unanimous support for S Sub HB 2127 to remove the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases,” Senator Reddi said. “The bipartisan support shows unity and gives some solace to survivors of child sex abuse who want to seek accountability and an option forward they did not have before.”
Reddi thanked all the survivors who visited the Kansas Capitol over the years to help make this bill possible.
“This was a team effort by courageous survivors who showed up at the Capitol every day to meet with legislators and worked tirelessly to make sure they were heard,” Reddi said. “I’m very proud to be a part of that group and to work with Sen. Holscher and legislators in the House and Senate on this very important and meaningful legislation.”
