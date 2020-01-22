TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget wish list is long: boosting spending on higher education, public safety and human services. She'd aim to cut some taxes, but look to add new ones for streaming video and music services.
To drive up revenues, Kelly is proposing adding sales taxes to more online digital purchases: Think Spotify, Netflix, Hulu or a digital download of magazines or books. Doing so could raise $22 million for the state's general fund, plus more for highways and local governments.
Campbell said buying a physical book, movie or audio recording in a Kansas-based store would be subject to sales tax, but those things purchased online in digital form currently avoid the fees.
“Kansas sales tax policy is antiquated,” Campbell said. “As more and more items are being purchased online, the least we can do is level the playing field for our existing Kansas businesses.”
When it comes to spending, the proposed budget would put millions more on state mental facilities, children’s services and corrections. The plan would renovate prison facilities in Winfield and Lansing to create dedicated substance-abuse treatment centers.
Kansas would also boost higher education spending by $28 million, with some targeted at need-based aid and technical education. Universities had requested more, including $50 million in base funding and $10 million for aid.
Kelly’s proposal also reduces, but doesn’t fully eliminate, shifting money from the highway fund to help balance the budget. The plan would divert almost $160 million away from roads — $73 million less than used last year. In 2018, Campbell’s office says the state “swept” (or shifted) $288 million.
Then, there’s more about taxes. Kelly wants to reinstate a refundable credit for food sales taxes for lower-income Kansans only. Costing the state $53 million, the annual tax credits range from $60 for an individual making under $30,000 to $240 for a married couple making under $40,000.
Campbell estimates 69,000 people get the state’s current nonrefundable tax credit and a total of 540,000 could receive a credit under the governor’s plan. It typically would be applied when Kansans file their taxes, but Campbell said there’s also a form to claim it without filing taxes.
Having people pay the sales tax and then apply for the credit was a concern for Republican Rep. Stephen Owens, who said they “may not end up getting anything back.”
