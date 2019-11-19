The parent company of The Kansas City Star plans to eliminate the Saturday print editions of its 30 newspapers by the end of next year.
The McClatchy Company, the second largest newspaper chain in the country, previously announced plans to eliminate Saturday print editions in 12 of its markets, including Wichita. The Wichita Eagle notified subscribers last month that it would move to digital-only coverage on Saturdays after Nov. 16.
In a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, McClatchy President and CEO Craig Forman said the rest of the company’s newspapers will move to digital-only on Saturdays by 2020.
Forman announced the move in the course of discussing McClatchy’s third-quarter financial results. The company lost $305 million in the quarter (although almost all of it consisted of a markdown of assets) even as it said digital subscriptions grew 45 percent over a year earlier.
“This encouraging growth in digital subscribers came as we also expanded our digital Saturday rollout to include conversions or announcements to convert 12 of our markets to digital-only editions on Saturdays,” Forman said in a news release about the financial results. “We are seeing wide acceptance of digital Saturdays among our subscribers in the markets where the change has been implemented and/or announced, and in those markets where implementation has occurred we are seeing an accelerated conversion to our digital products.”
Forman said “digital Saturdays” were already underway at four McClatchy properties: The Sun News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; The Bellingham Herald in Bellingham, Washington; The Durham Herald Sun in Durham, North Carolina; and The Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania.
McClatchy newspapers, including The Star and Eagle, have undergone multiple rounds of layoffs and buyouts over the last decade as print advertising and circulation revenue have plummeted in tandem with the rise of digital media.
