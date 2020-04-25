Thursday saw Kansas citizens protest against Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order in Topeka, resulting in many people breaking social distancing rules while voicing their opinions on this response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
While some citizens protested while carrying flags, firearms and critical displays, others dressed in scrubs with signs thanking all essential workers, showing a rift amongst citizens. There is a divide between citizens on how to handle this unprecedented time, but two local political influencers in Atchison have expressed similar comments about these Topeka protests.
Atchison County Democratic Party leader Ryan Pickman thinks poorly of these protests and doesn’t see how they are helping the matter. Pickman believes these protesters are doing the opposite of what doctors and scientists have told them to do.
“It seems irresponsible,” Pickman siad. “I don’t really think it’s a smart move on anybody’s part to be participating in an event like that.”
Derek Franklin, chairman of the Atchison County Republican Party, holds mixed views. Aside from his political involvement, he owns The Hardware Store on the Commercial Street Mall. Though his business is exempted as an essential service, and he’s remained in operation during the crisis, Franklin sympathizes with people who are upset with the societal shutdown.
“People are frustrated,” Franklin said. “We have a Democratic governor that believes this is the right thing for her to do. Hopefully she has a good solution here shortly.”
While Franklin wants Kelly to make a decision that will address the concerns of all of the protesters, Pickman sees the demonstrations as just another way to spread COVID-19. The best choice is to stay home as much as possible and wait it out so everyone remains healthy, he said.
“It’s really irresponsible to put yourself in danger and other people in danger because you’re mad that you can’t get your hair cut or go out to eat right now,” Pickman said. “I think we just need to be socially responsible for everybody.”
Franklin said that these protesters more than likely don’t want to further the spread of COVID-19 with these gatherings, but he also reaffirms his belief in people being able to make their own choices.
“There’s no one that wants to be ill,” Franklin said. “Nobody wants illness in their family. I’m just a hardware store guy, and I don’t really know that much about it as far as what everybody else knows, but we definitely want our community safe without infringing on our constitutional liberties and rights.”
Pickman is sure gatherings like the ones in Topeka will not only keep spreading COVID-19 but also diminish the possibility of the shutdown ending sooner rather than later.
“If anything, I think it’s gonna hurt their case to reopen it,” Pickman said. “Right now, I think it’s too early for anyone to be out in mass gatherings in general.”
Pickman said it’s best to wait and let everything play out in a safe manner despite not being a fan of the shutdown either.
“I think patience is a virtue,” Pickman said. “I don’t like it anymore than the next guy. I’m supposed to go to Maryland next month to visit some friends, so yeah, I’m disappointed, but at the same time, I have people in my life that I’d rather not get sick as well. It’s not good to be negative about it; to go and complain about it. Just be smart and stay safe.”
One thing Pickman and Franklin share similar opinions about is what’s best for everybody and how that optimistic future should be everyone’s intention. Franklin says that if people are open to all possibilities and follow what experts are advising, this pandemic can be beaten.
“This is a pretty broad statement, but try to work with everyone’s best interests in mind, and try to be open minded, especially at the governmental level,” Franklin said. “Just take in a lot of advice from a lot of educated people to make a proper decision that’s going to be good for as many as we can.”
No matter what, Franklin just wants his old life back.
“I’m not a real fan of the new normal,” Franklin said. “I like my old normal. My goal is to be at the old normal.”
