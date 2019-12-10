ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Some Northwest Missouri farmers choose to apply anhydrous ammonia to cornfields in the fall, but that action could carry a risk that translates into infertile soil.
Extension agronomist Wayne Flanary, who’s based in St. Joseph, said the region’s growers prefer a fall application of ammonia, which spreads out the workload and avoids worries over a wet spring causing delays in the application.
Yet Flanary said there are risks from the ammonia converting into nitrate during the late winter or very early spring.
“When conversion takes place, nitrate moves with soil water,” he said, adding that some nitrogen was leached deeper into the soil earlier this year.
A major loss of ammonia converting to nitrate can occur in June, according to Flanary, as soil temperatures head toward 80 degrees.
“Always keep those fields (prepared for seed) that have a high risk of nitrogen losses,” he advised. “Those fields may be better suited to delayed nitrogen applications ...”
One area farmer, Joe Lau, told News-Press NOW it’s vital for the ground temperature to be below 50 degrees to prevent nutrient loss in the soil. But trade-offs must be considered.
“I personally prefer my anhydrous applied in the spring, as it is applied closer to the time the plant will need it,” Lau said. “That can present logistics problems though, and oftentimes, anhydrous ammonia can be cheaper in the fall. ... From a local standpoint, it appears that an above-average amount of anhydrous ammonia has been applied this fall. I am hoping that will help stabilize both price and availability for the spring of 2020.”
Another grower, Tim Gach, raises corn just south of St. Joseph. He said those producers with large acreages already have begun their anhydrous applications following harvest.
“You do lose a little bit over the winter,” said Gach of that strategy, though specifying that additives do help with the retention.
He prefers waiting until April for the procedure.
“By then, all of the frost is out of the ground,” Gach said. “We feel like that’s the best use of our anhydrous dollars.”
He said anhydrous’s pricing seems to correlate with those of the commodities themselves.
“There’s always a supply and demand to it,” said Gach, noting that manufacturing shutdowns also impact the cost.
Some growers, he continued, prefer to use dry fertilizer or dry nitrogen over the liquid-based anhydrous. The dry varieties run slightly higher in price, he added.
Others maintain the best approach is to feed the cornstalks at several different times during the season, Gach said.
“It’s kind of a balancing act,” he explained.
Call Flanary at 816-279-1691 for more information about anhydrous.
