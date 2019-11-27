TOPEKA — Sunflower State Republicans are going after one of their own.
The party’s support proved crucial to helping a political novice squeak to victory in a 2018 race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Steve Watkins of Topeka holds the Second U.S. Congressional District seat, covering every county in eastern Kansas located east of Holton, except for the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, and a portion of Marshall County.
Now, some GOP members have turned on Watkins in favor of the State Treasurer of Kansas, roiling a district where President Donald Trump enjoys solid support and the incumbent has attacked the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Defectors from the freshman congressman’s camp include a former aide, who managed his 2018 general election campaign, but is now a consultant for his opponent, Treasurer Jake LaTurner of Pittsburg. Other GOP activists jumped to LaTurner after former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer publicly urged LaTurner to challenge Watkins in the Republican primary for the 2nd District in August 2020.
It’s rare for members of a party establishment to rally support against an incumbent. Typically, those cases involve an incumbent in some legal or ethical mess or, in the case of Steve King in Iowa, a lawmaker whose comments on race have drawn rebuke from the party mainstream. Watkins, who has an orthodox Republican voting record, doesn’t quite fit either category, but faces questions about his electability, even though the Democrats don’t have a candidate.
Watkins, a 43-year-old former Army officer and military contractor, still battles doubts about his fundraising acumen, questions about his lack of involvement with the GOP until his congressional run and allegations from the 2018 campaign that he exaggerated business and personal accomplishments. Earlier this fall, online rumors suggested he would resign.
“You always have to have your head on a pivot, basically waiting for the next shoe to drop,” said Pat Leopold, the LaTurner consultant who previously worked for Watkins; Leopold also worked for former U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins, Watkins’ predecessor, who served from 2009 until her retirement in 2019.
“And they’re virtually all self-inflicted wounds,” Leopold added.
Democrats made an aggressive play for the seat in 2018 with a well-funded candidate, ex-legislative leader Paul Davis of Lawrence. But the only announced Democratic candidate for 2020 dropped out in October, and the party is now encouraging Mayor Michelle de la Isla of Topeka to run.
Watkins this fall dismissed the rumors that he would resign, and has since thrown himself into defending Trump during the impeachment inquiry.
“He is not wasting any time worrying about Jake LaTurner,” campaign spokesman Bryan Piligra said in an email.
LaTurner, 31, previously worked as a staffer for Jenkins. He won a Kansas Senate seat in 2012, and has been state treasurer since April 2017. He launched a campaign for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in January, before dropping out in September to run for the House.
As LaTurner has campaigned in recent weeks, Watkins has tweeted videos criticizing the impeachment inquiry. Watkins joined other GOP lawmakers in storming a closed committee session in October and, like other Kansas Republicans in Congress, he recently was named an honorary co-chairman of Trump’s re-election campaign.
Some Republicans are scratching their heads over the primary challenge. Becky Johnson, first vice president of the National Federation of Republican Women, said Watkins is a “good conservative,” adding that she hates to see a primary “when you’ve got a good incumbent.”
“I just don’t understand the need for anybody to run against him,” said Johnson, a retired independent oil company operator from Parker, a small town about 50 miles southwest of Kansas City.
But LaTurner’s challenge highlights how Watkins never completely won over skeptical GOP activists.
He won a crowded 2018 primary with less than 27% of the vote, then the general election against Davis by less than 1 percentage point.
For some Republicans, that was far too close for a district the GOP has held for 22 of the past 24 years, which Trump won by nearly 27 percentage points in 2016.
Watkins also prevailed in the primary after his father, a Topeka physician, put nearly $762,000 into a political action committee whose only beneficiary was his son.
“The story of how all this happened is informative as to why people have an issue today — when the vote gets split like that,” LaTurner said during an interview. “People really have a sense that he bought the seat.”
Watkins made a point during his first 10 months in office of having town halls in each of the district’s 25 counties. Yet some Republicans said he still hasn’t built a deep following.
Lorie Johnson, a demolition contractor who is GOP chairwoman in Cherokee County in the state’s southeast corner, said that Watkins’ voting record is “OK so far.”
But she added, “I still have great reservations just because I don’t know anything about him.”
