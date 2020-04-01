TOPEKA – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced March 31 that three staff members working at Lansing Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first positive cases within a KDOC facility.
The staff includes a male older than age of 20 and two females older than 40 years of age. In order to protect the identity of these staff, no other information will be released.
The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances. As a result of that consultation with KDHE, the following steps are being implemented immediately:
- A medical investigation to ascertain who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with these staff.
- Notifying those persons that they have had contact with a COVID-19 confirmed case.
- Moving those residents who have had close contact to medical isolation where they will be monitored for symptoms.
- And remaining diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.
“With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come,” Zmuda said. “With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community.”
KDHE and the Leavenworth County Health Department have joined forces to conduct a joint medical investigation concerning the COVID-19 cases.
KDHE is conducting the tracing and investigation within the facility regarding offenders and staff. Officials from the Leavenworth County Health Department will conduct tracing and the investigation outside of the facility. The health agencies will contact those individuals identified as being at risk.
The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 during the presidency of Andrew Johnson and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in Kansas. Serving only males, the facility currently has 1,906 offenders.
For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.
