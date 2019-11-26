Various offices and services are expected to shut down as normal amid the observance of Thanksgiving Day in Atchison:
All normal offices and services of the City of Atchison will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 29. Emergency services will remain in operation 24 hours a day and may be contacted via Atchison County Dispatch, 913-367-4323, or by dialing 911. Business will resume Monday. A swearing-in of newly elected City of Atchison City Commission members will take place as scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Commission Room on the second floor of City Hall.
All normal offices and services of the Atchison County government based at the
Atchison County Courthouse, 423 North Fifth St., will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison County
EMS and other first-responder services will remain in operation 24 hours a day, and may be contacted via Atchison County Dispatch, or by dialing 911 in the event of an emergency.
Normal operations will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
All normal offices and services of the State of Kansas First District Court of Atchison County will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and on Friday. Normal operations will resume Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The office of Atchison Globe, based at 308 Commercial St., will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Staff may be available at the office in the event of an urgent customer question or concern. Voicemails left at 913-367-0583, ext. 20410, will be forwarded to a reporter on duty. Normal operations will resume on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
For the latest information on these agencies, visit www.atchisonglobenow.com.
