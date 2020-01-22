TOPEKA — Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters packed the Kansas Legislature’s largest committee room Tuesday as two committees reviewed a proposal for overturning a state Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights.
Anti-abortion groups want to amend the Kansas Constitution to declare that it does not grant a right to abortion and reaffirm lawmakers’ power to enact restrictions. The state Supreme Court declared last year that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the Kansas Bill of Rights.
A House committee and a Senate panel had a joint hearing. If an amendment were approved by two-thirds majorities in both chambers, it would go on the August primary election ballot.
Spectators lined up against the walls and sat on the floor after filling all of the seats in the hearing room. Backers of the amendment wore purple clothes or stickers to show their support.
Anti-abortion groups pushing the amendment argue that they’re only trying to give voters the opportunity to reaffirm the Legislature’s power to set policy on abortion. Abortion rights supporters contend that the ultimate goal is to ban abortion.
Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature want to move quickly on an amendment, but committee votes weren’t expected until at least later this week.
The proposed amendment language says: “Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the United States Constitution, the people through their elected state representatives and state senators may pass laws regarding abortion ... “
The number of abortions in Kansas dropped more than 40% during the past two decades from a peak of 12,400 in 1999 to 7,000 in 2018.
The Supreme Court considered constitutional implications of abortion after Overland Park providers Herbert Hodes and Traci Nauser challenged a 2015 state ban on the dilation and evacuation procedure. The first-in-the-nation law prohibited the procedure, except to preserve the life of the mother, prevent impairment of a mother’s major bodily function or when the fetus was already dead.
The “Value Them Both” campaign developed by pro-life organizations framed the amendment as the best way of preserve limits on late-term abortions, prohibitions on taxpayer funding of abortions, parental notification requirements and clinic safety standards.
This story incorporates some information first reported by Tim Carpenter of The Topeka Capital-Journal.
