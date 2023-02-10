TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will take its “Kansas Broadband Roadshow” across the state beginning this week. Starting in Emporia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Broadband staff will travel the state to learn directly from Kansans about internet access and its availability in their communities.

The meetings will give the Broadband Office grassroots understanding of the current connectivity landscape throughout Kansas to develop an effective five-year strategic action plan and support statewide digital equity.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.