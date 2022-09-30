Corn

Jared Wagner, a two-time national corn husking champ, right, shucks some corn, and John Scherer, a national and state competitor, looks on during a 2013 practice run south of Atchison.

 File photo

One of the most celebrated agricultural events in Kansas will be taking place in Atchison County as the 2022 Kansas State Cornshucking Contest will be in Lancaster Saturday, October 8 at 8 a.m.

Registration will be $10 at the entry beginning at 8 a.m. with diverse competitions including teams, novice, Golden Agers, Girls and Boys Youth, Women, and Men in ages of 21-49, and women and men ages 50 and over.

