One of the most celebrated agricultural events in Kansas will be taking place in Atchison County as the 2022 Kansas State Cornshucking Contest will be in Lancaster Saturday, October 8 at 8 a.m.
Registration will be $10 at the entry beginning at 8 a.m. with diverse competitions including teams, novice, Golden Agers, Girls and Boys Youth, Women, and Men in ages of 21-49, and women and men ages 50 and over.
Long-time competitor in the event John Scherer is hosting the event at his cornfield and said he is excited to have the contest in Atchison county instead of it usually being in Oakley which is an almost five-hour drive from Atchison.
"I'm glad it's on this end of the state because we've been going to Oakley for years," Scherer said. "Last year they decided they didn't want to do it anymore so we decided to do it on this end of the state and I volunteered my field to do it in."
Scherer a majority of those who competed in the event were already from Atchison county.
"Ninety-five percent of people going out there were from the Atchison area," Scherer said. "Let's just do it at home instead of dragging everything six hours and save some money. We were doing a lot of the work ourselves anyway."
Lopez will be catering that evening with a dinner that will take place at St. Louis Church at 11321 Morton Rd with tickets being $15 for the meal.
The trophies for first, second and third place will give after the meal.
