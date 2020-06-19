Statewide cases of COVID-19 continue to increase daily with mid-week numbers hovering around 11,681 throughout 91 counties and 247 deaths, as of Wednesday’s numbers.
In Brown County, the number has increased to 10 total cases. In neighboring counties, Atchison 26, Jackson County 103, Nemaha 21, Doniphan County 24, Leavenworth 1,118 and Jefferson 23.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high reporting counties throughout the state — which include Finney County 1,507 cases, Ford County 1,897, Johnson County 1,139, Leavenworth County 1,118, Lyon 469, Sedgwick 790, Seward 920, Shawnee 465 and Wyandotte 1,783.
New guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the state’s new website at the site, www.covid.ks.gov. Also check www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov for up to date case information.
