LFM

Children love to visit LFM park.

 file photo

In April this year the Atchison city commission adopted Resolutions 3352 and 3353 authorizing the submission of various documents; held a public hearing; and authorized the submission of a grant application to the Community Development Block Grant program for improvements at LFM Park. Additionally, the commission authorized staff to hire Western Consultants to provide administrative services, contingent upon award of the grant. 

The city received a letter dated July 6, 2023, from Lt. Governor David Toland indicating that the LFM Park improvement had been selected for a grant award. The Agreement is financed in part through a grant provided to the Department by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of 1974. 