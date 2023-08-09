InAprilthis year the Atchison city commission adopted Resolutions 3352 and 3353 authorizing the submission of various documents; held a public hearing; and authorized the submission of a grant application to the Community Development Block Grant program for improvements at LFM Park. Additionally, the commission authorized staff to hire Western Consultants toprovideadministrative services, contingent upon award of the grant.
The city received a letter dated July 6, 2023, from Lt. Governor David Toland indicating that the LFM Park improvement had been selected for a grant award. The Agreement is financed in part through a grant provided to the Department by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development of 1974.
In consideration of the Grantee’s satisfactory performance of the work required under this Agreement and the Grantee’s compliance with the terms of this Agreement, the Department shallprovidethe Grantee the total sum of $414,380 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
One of the next steps will be to select a design firm for the proposed improvements, which include: zero-depth splash pad, picnic shelter improvements, play equipment, basketball court lighting, and parking/accessibiltyimprovements.
The timeline will be clearer once design is underway; however, the proposed improvements areanticipatedto occur in 2024.
The preliminary engineering report includes an Opinion of Cost that totals $828,760. The Opinion of Cost includes construction, design, administration, and contingency costs.In order toscore the maximum points on the grant application, the local match was set at 50% ($414,380). This project is included in the proposed 2024 CIP.
The mayor signed the Grant Agreement 23-PF-009 with the Kansas Department of Commerce for the receipt of up to $414,380 in CDBG grant funding to make improvements at LFM Park.
