Businesses located within the perimeter of the Riverfront to 10th Street and Kansas Avenue to Main Street comprise Atchison’s Main Street District and represent the heart and soul of downtown.
That was the message delivered to merchants and stakeholders during an overview presented by Jim Rowland and Director Andrea Clements, of the Locally Atchison Main Street program.
Rowland explained Atchison was selected as a Kansas Main Street downtown in March after a rather arduous process from application to the finalist round toward its acceptance.
Main Street fosters four pillars toward successfully building downtown vitality, Rowland said.
Organization and creation of entrepreneurial opportunities from one entrepreneur to another; design a downtown setting with aesthetic connectivity from block to block in a way to utilize urban design elements in a way to draw people into a destination; and economic development.
Main Street America is the philosophic umbrella that Main Street cities large and small strategize ways to cultivate thriving downtown ecosystems in communities.
Main Street is a tool for economic gardening in a way that will attract people downtown to the shop who are already visiting here in the community for other reasons. There will be resources like workshops that will offer business owners opportunities to learn how to take advantage of what is available in the community like events and seasonal shopping. It also encourages business owners to ensure their business is open during their regular hours of operation according to what they advertise or post in the windows or doors so customers know when to shop there.
Businesses within the Main Street District will have window signage to signify they are of the Locally Atchison Main Street affiliation and acceptance of Locally Atchison E-gift cards to keep money in the community.
The website visitadtchison.com is available as a portal to inform the community and visitors about the upcoming events in Atchison and the information about the Atchison Chamber of Commerce and its members, as well as attractions, museums, and other points of interest.
The Main Street overviews were presented Tuesday evening at the Fox Theatre, and Wednesday morning at the Santa Fe Depot.
