After Celtic folk song serenades and toasts were heard from the past grand marshals to honor the Parade Grand Marshal Charley Carrigan, was ready to roll amid what might have been one of the coldest events in Atchison St. Patrick’s Parade’s 38-year history.
Although the weather outside was chilly on March 12, Rhymester Tim Pickman, committee co-chairman, seemingly warmed the hearts with toast he wrote mark Carrigan’s honor.
“Charley will lead the parade in a new truck and be braggin,” Tim Pickman said. “As the rest of the family follows in a lumber wagon. Being Grand Marshal is a tradition he’ll carry like his Father Joe and his Aunt Jere.”
Charley Carrigan, an Atchison businessman, is the third in the Carrigan Family to carry the parade grand marshal distinction. His father, 1988 Grand Marshal Joe Carrigan was the fifth to lead the annual parade. The 1999 Grand Marshal Gere Carrigan is Joe’s sister and Charley’s aunt. Throughout the years of the parade, the Carrigan Family float has been a constant fixture up until the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The colder weather may make this year’s crowd somewhat smaller,” Tim Pickman said as he continued to read his special toast. “But the Grand Marshal it seems is getting much taller. The weather may make you cough and sneeze, so you better fill up with some anti-freeze. So let’s all grab us a pint of malt and barley and have a drink with our friend Charley.”
“The Wait is Over, Let’s See Some Clover”-themed parade resumed the annual festivities this year. Parade Chairwoman Janie Pickman paid a visit on Jan. 31 to Carrigan Lumber Company and announced Charley Carrigan was the one who past grand marshals had voted to honor, and the chosen one to lead the parade’s comeback.
As part of the coronation ceremony, Master of Ceremonies Paul Komarek, read the Carrigan history.
Charley Carrigan’s great grandparents emigrated in the 1880s from County Tipperary, Parish of Mullinahome in Ireland to Kansas where they established a farm in Doniphan County. They were the parents of 10 children. Their son, James married Mary Hess. She was the daughter of the general store owner in Brenner.
James and Mary inherited the family farm in Doniphan where they raised three children, Mary Catherine, Francis, known as “Bud”, and Joseph Michael.
The Carrigan history indicates Charley’s Grandfather James was stricken with tuberculosis and followed advice from doctors to sell the farm and relocate the young family to Arizona. Two years later, the James Carrigan family returned to Atchison and resided along North Second Street where daughters Rose Ann and Gere were born. While in Atchison, James worked as a carpenter and painter. Mary took in laundry to help make ends meet expenses. All five children pursued professions and managed successful careers. Joe Carrigan was a 45-year executive at Midwest Solvents, currently MGP, and was active in civic and charitable affairs.
The Carrigan Family purchased the Hixon Lumber Company in 1970 and Carrigan Lumber was created.
Charley’s Uncle Bud initially managed the lumber company. Pat Carrigan, Charley’s brother was assistant manager, and Gere Carrigan served as bookkeeper. Years later Pat’s wife, Kathy joined the firm and assisted with bookkeeping duties.
In 1976 after graduating from Kansas State University, Charley married Janelle Karlin from Grinnell, started full-time at Carrigan Lumber that to date has logged in 46 years since.
Charley and Janelle reared two daughters and one son. Their children and partners are daughter, Kristen and Adam Shanko, son, Rob and Ashley Cornish, daughter Lauren and JD Benning. Charley and Janelle Carrigans’ grandchildren are Tony, Nadia, Emmaline and Jack.
About 20 entries rolled along the traditional route from Fourth and Commercial streets northbound to Kansas Avenue to Seventh Street southbound to Commercial Street westbound. The entries were judged in the following categories: Family Division, Business Division, and Youth Division.
The winners are:
Family Division – Dooley and Durkin families’ float garnered first; O’Pickman – second-place; Nolans – third place.
Business Division – First-place Conner’s Mowing; second- place – Exchange Bank; and Rainbow Communications in third-place.
Youth Division – Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce/ Girl Scout Unit 801 won first-place; Highland Auto Technology – earned second place; and Northeast Kansas Area Programs – third-place.
Parade sponsors and pub crawl hosts include Elks Lodge, Sunflower Cafe, Milk House, Mueller's Locker Room, Paolucci's, Annette and Paul Komarek, American Legion, Hundley Liquor, American Legion, Dan and Joyce Nolan, Willie's, KAIR Radio, Atchison Globe and Chuck Trotter.
In addition to Janie and Tim Pickman, Katie McDowell, Bill and Lori Pickman and Danny and Debi Pickman comprised the parade committee.
