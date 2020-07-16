Atchison Police responded to a report of a robbery Thursday morning in Atchison.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the robbery occurred following an incident involving Dakotah W. Penland, 24, of St. Joseph, Mo., a 24 year old female and a 75 year old man.
Officers shortly arrived on the scene after receiving word of an altercation and a subject running from the scene waving a gun in the air.
Chief Wilson said the subsequent investigation determined that a 75 year old male had stopped on Pawnee Road in rural Atchison County where Penland and the female were walking and gave them a ride into Atchison.
"It was in the area of 4th and Kansas that the 75 year old male stopped the truck," Chief Wilson said. "It was at that point that Penland struck the 75 year old male in the face with a handgun and took the victim’s keys to the truck."
The investigation also found that Penland and the female fled the area once a witness approached. Penland was taken into custody near by and the female was found shortly after the officers searched a nearby apartment complex.
Penland is being charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.
The 75 year old victim was examined by EMS for facial injuries but was not transported.
