After annnouncement of the opening bid heard once, then twice the former Riverbend International School Inc. with its property taxes arrears owed to the county was sold for about $739,634 to its nearby landowner, St. Benedict’s Abbey.
The parcel was one of 43 parcels cleared to sell from the auction block during the 2021 Atchison County Tax Sale Wednesday, April 21 in Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
Kansas Education Holdings, LLC, the former owners of the Riverbend School were in arrears to the county for more than $429,774 in property taxes, interests and penalties. Additionally, there are sizable sums of money owed to faculty and staff to cover unpaid wages from February -May 23, 2018 when the school was in operation, according to Atchison Globe files. Some monies were also some owed to investors. To get to the point of its sell this week, the property had been subject to liens and mortgage foreclosure filed in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison County Counselor Patrick Henderson said the excess proceeds from the Riverbend property is about $309,869, in accordance with Kansas Statute 79-2803 any excess proceeds are subject to court order to be “paid upon due proof to the owner or party entitled thereto.” According to court documents it appears to be former Riverbend Principal Paul Ogle and the rest of the school’s faculty and staff holding a mortgage against the property for about the same amount as the excess after the back taxes owed to the county, Henderson explained.
When it comes time to distribute the proceeds from the tax sale the county will be the first priority. The other liens will be addressed according to distributions as ordered by the court. The court orders will determine payments and interest, if applicable, to ensure distributions go to lienholders, if any, and eligible parties involved with any delinquent properties.
There were 57 registered bidders who were eligible to start the bidding at $38 for a parcel. Nine properties sold at that amount, while some bidding escalated a bit more. One bid climbed to more than $21,000 to purchase property at 1104 Santa Fe Street. Twelve properties failed to garner any bid, Henderson said.
Buyers will likely have clear titles and deeds to the properties in about a month, Henderson said. The process for the paperwork includes confirmation order and hearing for approval before ownership becomes official. The total proceeds from the sale checked about $832,835.
Henderson said the process has already started to identify parcels eligible for the next tax sale that he is targeting for March of 2022.
The sale on Tuesday was actually de-railed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the pause there were some modifications made from previous years like the sale location was traditionally near the courthouse steps, or in the main courtroom. The venue was re-located to allow for social distancing.
Interested parties and potential bidders had the option to pre-register for numbers online, Henderson said. The pre-registration offered the auction clerks more time to verify potential buyers’ eligibility like to make sure all taxes are paid in full before assigning bidding numbers.
“It went pretty well,” Henderson said after the sale. “The purpose is to collect taxes, and we’ve done that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.