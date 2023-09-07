On March 20,2023 the city commission approved the final plat for St. Benedict’s Abbey Vocation Village. This final plat includes easements from a 2018 survey that was never recorded with the Atchison County Register of Deeds.
The city commission approved the re-zoning of the property, formerly the Youth Center, acquired by St. Benedict’s Abbey through a tax sale. The rezone requested the property be rezoned from A-1, General Agriculture, and R-3, Multiple Family Residential, to P-D, Planned Development.
The city commission also approved a permanent easement for access to utilities, to allow the city access to the city’s water tower, water lines, and other utilities.
The city has worked with representatives of St. Benedict’s Abbey to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding memorializing the understanding between the City of Atchison and St. Benedict’s Abbey that the utility easement indicated on the final plat, running north and south on the east side of the plat, is believed to contain a private sewer line within that easement and that the city is not responsible to maintain, repair, replace, or service that sewer line.
After discussions, the Abbey requested a change from the permanent easement for access to utilities to a utility easement access agreement. The agreement will be filed with the Register of Deeds. The agreement allows permanent access to the easement containing the water tower, water lines, and other utilities, as did the previously adopted easement. The previously adopted easement was not executed nor filed with the Register of Deeds.
The commission approved the Permanent Right of Access to Utility Easement Agreement between the city and St. Benedict’s Abbey.
