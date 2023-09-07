On March 20,2023 the city commission approved the final plat for St. Benedict’s Abbey Vocation Village. This final plat includes easements from a 2018 survey that was never recorded with the Atchison County Register of Deeds. 

The city commission approved the re-zoning of the property, formerly the Youth Center, acquired by St. Benedict’s Abbey through a tax sale. The rezone requested the property be rezoned from A-1, General Agriculture, and R-3, Multiple Family Residential, to P-D, Planned Development. 