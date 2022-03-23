Public Meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River basin. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.
The meeting for the Atchison area will be held in Smithville, Missouri on April 13, 2022.
