The birds are singing and the crocus are springing upward, all signals that Spring is here and time to plan for your garage sale.
The first item on the list to get ready for your garage sale is to clean out all closets, cupboards and boxes that have held treasures of unused items for years. And, don’t forget the treasure trove called the garage. Announce to your family that the sale will be going on and if they don’t donate to the cause they may find some things missing.
To be successful it is important to be organized and plan ahead (not the week of the sale). Set goals on how much money you want to make, what is going to happen to the leftover items and what happens if it rains.
Here are several helpful tips to make the garage sale successful:
- Pick a time when others in the neighborhood will be having their sales. People who are avid garage sale hunters really like to park and walk to numerous sales.
- Put up signs for your sale on a Thursday. Mark your signs what dates and times of the weekend sale. Make sure your sign is legible, has your address, and any directional information. It might be advisable to put an arrow on the sign pointing in your direction.
- Have a plan for a fast checkout. If you put color dots (not more than 5 colors) on the items, the process will be much easier. Have a cheat sheet with the pricing correlating to the color dots. At the checkout it will be quicker and more customer friendly.
- Use tables and boxes. Set up the tables the night before the sale. Start gathering boxes weeks in advance. If you run out of boxes use grocery bags that you have saved.
- There will be people who want to haggle on pricing because they have the notion that’s what is done at garage sales. If you don’t want to spend time haggling be sure to post a few signs around the area and put a sign that clearly states all prices are final.
- To draw people into your sale, put the most popular items in the front. Remember, you went around to other sales to see what were the hot items, this is the reason why you did that step early on in the process.
- There is nothing worse than running out of change early in the garage sale process. Make a sign or tell people large bills will not be accepted. It might be a great idea to take credit cards which would give customers another option of payment. The final note on this is, no matter how much change you have it won’t last long if you give change for large bills early in the sale.
- Always keep a pad of paper handy to put down any notes and another pad to write down the item sold and price. If you are selling items for another person make sure you have a way to recognize that item for reconciling the sales.
- Weather is always the “if” factor. Be sure to have large plastic covers in case there is rain, you can quickly cover the items. If the rain continues have a plan to either delay the sale or store the items till you can make another sales date. Just a side note on signs, after the signs are done being made, spray them with a clear acrylic so the sign will not run or warp during rain showers.
- Advertising is a big component of the event. Depending on where you live the least advertising you should do is to post signs. Once again check city ordinances. You might want to team with others on the block who are having sales to put an ad in the local paper or the radio. Another great way advertise is to use Facebook and ask friends to pass on the information. Craigslist has a category for sales. Your ad should list only a few items (the more unusual the better). Baby clothes and children’s clothing are always a big attraction, be sure to mention those items if you have them.
- Put larger sale items towards the front and smaller items towards the back. The checkout should be towards the front to deter shoplifters.
- If you can join others in your neighborhood who are having sales the same time you are go ahead and just create one large sale. The old proverb, “the more the merrier” is a great way to attract shoppers. Having more people will also make it easier on everyone. Just make sure that the sales sheet differentiates whose item was sold.
- Pricing of items is the most important aspect of the garage sale. When scouting other sales take notes on the pricing structures. You want to be competitive but don’t give away your items. As stated before the easiest way to show the prices is through a dot system. Have information signs to let the customer know what price the dots represent.
- At the end of the sale, analyze what was good, not so good and bad. Look at your notes to see if any of the ideas you wrote down address any of the not so good and bad notes.
- Last but not least is to make notes for your next sale and put the notes in a place where they are easily accessible. Talk to the other people you had the garage sale with to hear what they thought were the high and low points of the sale. Write down the information and store with your notes for another garage sale season.
