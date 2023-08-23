Special Olympics Kansas announces the exciting start to the 2023 softball seasonwith the help of a grant from the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF) to offer athletes accessto specialized equipment. This grant represents a significant milestone for Special Olympics Kansas in having more opportunities for their athletes to demonstrate skill, improve overall fitness, and build relationshipsthrough sports.
YDF is a joint initiative by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association tosupport efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball andsoftball programs across the United States.
“These sports are about more than teaching kids how to swing a bat or catch a ball. It’s also about lessons on the field that propel children towards a better future,” says Jean Lee Batrus, Executive Director, MLB-MLBPA YDF. “Since the inception of YDF, we have awarded $27.25 million dollars and 297 grants tocommunity-based projects to encourage and empower youth through baseball and softball, and we’re so proud to add Special Olympics Kansas to the roster of partners that we support.”
The fall season marks the start of softball. Teams are currently forming and practices have started. SpecialOlympics Kansas offers Slow Pitch Softball, Coach Pitch Softball, T-Ball, and a Home Run Derby as part of theseason to athletes across Kansas. The season kicks off September 16 with a tournament in Basehor and another in Wichita. The State Fall Outdoor Classic will be the weekend of September 29 in Wichita.
Erin Fletcher, Director of Grants and Development for Special Olympics Kansas, knows the season will besuccessful due to this support.
“This grant has enabled us to reach so many athletes,” says Fletcher, “it will provide them with the skillsand equipment they need to be successful.”
A new season brings many volunteer opportunities. If you would like to get involved with Special OlympicsKansas or want more information about their 2023 softball season, please visit soks.org.
