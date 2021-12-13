Happy Holidays to one and all! Our family decided a few years ago to be creative with our Christmas dinner. My daughter Amanda is a really good cook and gets all atwitter about the dinner. I am so happy because I don’t have to worry about fixing the goodies. My kids retired me!
My column usually is about someone in Atchison. This week I am going to attempt to interview Santa Claus himself. It is hard to contact him because he is getting ready for his big trip. I understand that he received the naughty list this week and the elves are putting toys back on the shelf for those on the list. The rest of the elves are busy stuffing Santa’s sacks and loading them on the sleigh.
The reindeer crew is getting the reindeer ready with harnesses that have bright golden bells. It takes them a while because the reindeer are really excited and are romping all over the place.
It was hard to contact Santa but I finally got through to him. I asked him to give me three things about Atchison that he would like to see done and he gave very thought-provoking answers.
- Fill the empty store fronts with unique shops that will have people travel to Atchison on a regular basis. An example was a store that would celebrate certain times of the year. For example, the store would have Christmas items…unique items like the Polar Express. And then for Spring it would have Easter items, St. Patrick items and many more types of Spring items.
- A restaurant of Italian or German ethnic foods. Or a hoagie, brat or perogie shop down by the riverfront.
- Kitchen specialty shop with dishes, electronics, unique baking items, specialty utensils and have special cooking classes.
Leave it up to Santa to think about food; his tummy didn’t get to be that big for nothing!
Well, that was all I could talk to Santa but he did say to tell everyone:
MERRY CHISTMAS AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!!!!
