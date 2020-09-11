The musical influences from two longtime teachers will soon adorn the Wall of Fame at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School.
Board of Education members unanimously approved the induction of Eileen Wohletz, vocal music instructor, and Band Director Paul Lundgren to the USD 377.
ACCJHS Principal Deanna Scherer said she has received the two nominations and offered excerpts from a letter in support of the reasoning for the special distinction she recently received.
“Eileen Wohletz and Paul Lundgren have held a special place in the hearts of hundreds perhaps thousands of students through their music,” Scherer read. The written comments also indicated Wohletz and Lundgren inspired numerous students to pursue career paths in music.
“Mrs. Wohletz always wore a dress, and Mr. Lundgren was always dressed in a shirt and tie,” the writer mentioned in the nomination.
Board member Greg Smith shared his sentiment that the district has been way behind on the special recognitions and distinctions for Lundgren and Wohletz.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis said it is sort of misnomer that many people believe the Wall of Fame is only for coaches.
The Wall of Fame, adopted by USD 377 Board of Education on July, 10, 2019 is a section of wall space cordoned off for the purpose of special recognitions when individuals or groups wish to recognize persons for outstanding contributions to the school or school system. After approval, the principal will organize and plan an appropriate induction ceremony for the honorees.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Revised the calendar to designate Monday, Sept. 28 as a student contact day. This is a change from the school calendar when the day was initially scheduled for a staff development day.
* Heard a report from Principal Mandi McMillan, Atchison County Community Elementary School, about a $6,000 grant award from Live Well Live Atchison that Andrew Eckert, physical education teacher, applied for on behalf of the school to acquire physical education equipment.
* Heard from Scherer as she credited Assistant Principal/Activities Director Cy Wallisch for his work coordinating Homecoming and Parents’ Night festivities within a short timeframe. She also told board members that she was impressed with the cheerleading and band performances in spite of the adverse conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
*Gaddis reported the total student county is 483, which is four less than the previous school year.
*Discussed the proposed changes to the graduation honors systems, and decided to gather more input from district patrons to make a decision on the matter during the October meeting.
*Recessed from open session to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss a non-elected personnel matter with Gaddis. After the public meeting resumed, board members adjourned.
