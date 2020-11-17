This coming Saturday in Atchison is Small Business Saturday and in addition there will be a special pre-holiday sale event at the Atchison Farmers Market.
From 9 a.m. to noon at the Atchison Farmers Market, shoppers can find produce, and many vendors will have holiday wares (baked goods, jams, and jellies) and some "from the farm" craft items.
As part of the Atchison Small Business Saturday, there will be a raffle for a Christmas basket with items donated by local businesses. Anyone can get one raffle ticket for each $10 spent downtown that day. There will also be members of Project Atchison going around and giving $20 to retail businesses to take off random purchases throughout the day.
