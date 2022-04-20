The Atchison Country Historical Society received a communication from Mark Brooks stating due to health problems he will be able to attend the Saturday presentation on the Santa Fe Trail. Instead, one of his colleagues will do the presentation.
Deborah Goodrich will be the new speaker. She has been a talking head in numerous documentaries including the Emmy-award-winning American Artist: The Life and Times of George Caleb Bingham and The Road to Valhalla, recipient of the Wrangler Award. She appeared in AHC’s Gunslingers Series on Wild Bill Hickok and the History Channel’s States and Aftershock. She is writing a biography and screenplay on Charles Curtis, our only Native American Vice President.
Goodrich lives in western Kansas where she is the Garvey Historian in Residence at the Fort Wallace Museum and the host of Around Kansas weekly TV show. Her articles have appeared in national publications including Wild West Magazine and Armchair General Magazine. Her books include the Civil War in Kansas and The Darkest Dawn: Lincoln, Booth, and the Great American Tragedy (co-author).
Goodrich serves as chair for the Santa Fe Trail 200, the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail to be marked from 2021-2025.
Goodrich is also a filmmaker, Ken Spurgeon, who is in the production stages of a docudrama, The Contested Plains.
Her areas of expertise are Bleeding Kansas and the Civil War, Plains Indian Wars; Vice President Charles Curtis; John Brown; Abraham and Mary Lincoln, Jefferson and Varina Davis. Goodrich is one of the historians chosen by C-SPAN to rank the presidents with each new administration.
The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot on April 23, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.