A 23-year-old Atchison male driver seemingly drove his drove his was to a jail stay after he ran away from the scene of a rollover accident late Monday afternoon in a south town residential area.
Ioannis Markou was the driver of a 2008 Mercury SUV that was southbound along the 800 block of South Sixth Street when it left the roadway, struck a power pole and street sign, then went up a grassy embankment before it rolled over onto its top, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson indicated in a press release.
Markou escaped injury. He ran from the accident scene, but was apprehended by Atchison police officers soon after he was located in the 800 block of South Fifth Street, Wilson said. Markou was arrested for leaving the scene of the accident and was taken to the Atchison County Jail. Tuesday morning Markou remained in jail held on a $500 bond amount, according to the jail log.
Christopher Edwards, 28, Atchison, was a passenger in the vehicle. Atchison County EMS responders examined Edwards at the scene, but he was not transported by ambulance.
