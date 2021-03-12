An early Friday morning traffic stop results in the arrest of a 42-year-old Atchison man for drug possession.
George N. Lewis was taken to Atchison County Jail after police arrested him for possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the events that led to Lewis’ arrest unfolded about 1 a.m. March 12 after a police officer stopped a pickup truck at Sixth Street and Raven Hill Road for a traffic violation. The stop led to an investigation and recovery of controlled substances and paraphernalia that methamphetamine and marijuana. Lewis was the lone occupant in the truck, and was subsequently taken to jail.
