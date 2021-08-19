Formal charges were pending Thursday morning against a 57-year-old Atchison man after a 47-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Wednesday afternoon outside a residence in the southern part of Atchison city limits.
Porter Webb was apprehended at his residence following a seven-hour standoff between himself and authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies and the execution of a search warrant. Atchison police arrested Webb for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in a manner that could inflict great bodily harm, disfigurement, or death. Immediately following his apprehension, Webb was transported to Amberwell Atchison emergency care unit by Atchison County EMS ambulance for an examination and was subsequently taken to Atchison County Jail.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said via press release that Webb’s arrest culminated from police officers in response to a dispatch about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 to Amberwell Atchison after the male victim was taken to the emergency care unit by private vehicle. Police officers then determined the gunshot injury arose from a dispute between the victim and Webb outside a residence in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street. It was during the dispute when Webb allegedly fired one shot from a handgun in a vehicle occupied by the victim. The victim was able to drive away from the scene and sought help from a family member who was at a residence a few blocks away, according to Wilson. The family member then took the victim to the hospital.
Police officers subsequently focused attention on Porter Webb’s residence located at 1122 South Seventh Street and a search warrant was obtained for the residence Wilson said. The investigation at the South Seventh Street residence determined that Webb was inside the residence. After receiving no response from Webb at the residence officers maintained a secure perimeter around the residence as repeated attempts were made to get Webb to come out of the residence. Communication by loudspeakers, chemical agents deployed into the residence, and the use of a Kansas Highway Patrol robot were all utilized in the effort to take Porter into custody with no injuries to him or the officers.
The KHP robot entered the residence and it was determined that Webb was not in the main area of the residence. Officers with the Atchison Police Department’s Special Response Team entered the residence and located Webb hiding in a crawl space below the residence and he was taken into custody without injury to him or any officers.
Wilson said he expected police to submit the investigation reports Thursday to the Atchison County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Atchison Police were assisted on Wednesday evening by the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and Atchison County EMS remained on standby at the scene throughout the evening.
The two men were known to each other prior to the incident, Wilson said.
