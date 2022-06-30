Three consecutive closed door sessions took up about 70 minutes of Atchison County Commission members' time on Tuesday for privileged discussions with County Counselor Patrick Henderson, Human Resource Director Jodi Moore and Senior Village Administrator Julie Martinez and Financial Director Mark Zeltner.
The first was a 30-minute executive session to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel between the three commissioners, Chairman Eric Noll, Vice-chairman Casey Quinn and Commissioner Jack Bower; Martinez, Moore and Henderson. After the time limit expired, commissioners took action to discuss an matter of attorney and client relationship with the same parties and Zeltner. After the regulan meeting resumed, commissioners then took action to go back behind closed doors for another 10 minutes to protect the confidentiality of personnel with alll parties present for the second session.
After the public meeting resumed, commissioners adjourned for the day.
Commissioners are in the process of preparing for the county's 2023 budget. Commissioners have been receiving requests from nonprofit organizations and agencies since springtime.
Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont, of the Amelia Earhart Festival were present June 28, and requested $7,500 on behalf of the Amelia Earhart Festival for 2023.
Quinn referred to her constituent feedback as a controversial one becasue some not in favor of the county funding festivals and similar activities. She said she grew up near Warnock Lake and has witnessed the hard work that goes into the AE Festival and LakeFest. She knows many of the AE Festival activities and fireworks are provided for free and is aware of all it brings into our community. Quinn asked if there were any other ways the county could support the festival other than funding.
Pregont acknowledged that the fireworks are free for the public to watch and that in previous years when the county apportioned funds to the AE Festival it went directly to the fireworks. Seaberg said the fireworks have increased a third in costs in comparison to previous years.
Pregont said the Festival organizers have been meeting with Atchison County EMS and Emergency Management with with the Atchison Fire Department Emergency Responders who have all been very supportive and strategically planning ways to be of service.
Juneteenth Committeeman Don Bratton thanked commissioners for their support of the recent event and all those in the past. The county's support and the fundraising work of the Juneteenth Committee members has allowed the event to remain free. Bratton asked commissioners to consider keeping Juneteenth on their appropriations' list, $2,000 was appropriated in the current budget year.
On June 21, CEO Chad Higdon, of the Second Harvest informed commissioners that the pantries the Second Harvest partners throughout Atchison County like the Atchison High School Campus Cupboard, Mobile pantries in Effingham and Salvation Army distributions supplied from three to four food truck a month. Second Harvest is implementing a 3-year capital improvement plan increase cold storage capacity. Higdon request that commissioners consider awarding Second Harvest $150,000 funding for the endeavor through the federally funded American Rescue Plan Act grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.