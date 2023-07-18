Rabbit show winner

A Rabbit Show winner shows the purple winner at the 2022 Atchison County Fair in Effingham. 

 Globe file photo

The 2023 Atchison County Fair officially opens Wednesday, Aug. 2 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 5 in Effingham with a full slate of exhibits, activities, entertainment and fun or all attending.

The fair theme is "Better Together in Atchison County". Event goers will be able to enjoy a mix of traditional favorites and some new events throughout the fair week.