The 2023 Atchison County Fair officially opens Wednesday, Aug. 2 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 5 in Effingham with a full slate of exhibits, activities, entertainment and fun or all attending.
The fair theme is "Better Together in Atchison County". Event goers will be able to enjoy a mix of traditional favorites and some new events throughout the fair week.
The public will be able to see judged 4-H and Open Class exhibits on display from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Blue Building. Commencing Thursday, Aug. 3 the exhibits will open at 9 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. through Friday., Aug. 4. On Saturday, the Blue Building will be open until noon.
Vice-president Corey Neill, Atchison County Fair Board, and Atchison County Extension Board Member Sheila Chalfant agreed there some things that bring a different flair to the standard traditions.
Neill said prior to the 4-H Livestock Auction on Saturday the livestock buyers from the previous fair year will be special guests of honor at the inaugural Livestock Appreciation Dinner.
Chalfant said the public can come show their support for 4-H members who are not enrolled in livestock projects by participating at the Project Auction. She described it as a silent auction that will be ongoing parade night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in the Blue Building. Chalfant said for sale will be items the 4-Hers entered for coemption and displayed in the Blue Building like crafts, produce, woodworking, etc. Each exhibitor chooses one item, representative of their project to offer for sale. Foods project items like cakes, breads and cookies will be freshly made. Proceeds from the sale support the participating 4-H member.
"This is for 4-H'ers who don't have livestock," Chalfant said. "It is for them to have an opportunity for the community to support them (the individual 4-H'er)."
Chalfant explained the proceeds are handled like the premium checks that are mailed out to the seller after the 4-H Livestock Auction. Other counties do something similar.
The public may come and look over the items the respective 4-H members have selected to sale before the parade on Friday and place their bid until 9 p.m.
Free concerts featuring regional bands are on tap to wind up the fair. Following the parade on Friday and on Saturday night at the amphitheater.
Friday the Back-Atcha Band, from the Lawrence area, will take the stage and entertain fair-goers with some classic rock and country music; On Saturday, there will be some Honky-Tonkin in the open air when the Topeka area-based Saturday, Aug 5 along the west side of St. Ann Church in Effingham. Prizes awarded by People's Choice Voting for favorites.
Jeff Hoffman and Neill serve on the entertainment committee. They agreed there are plans in the works for a tractor show.
Hoffman added the Effingham St. Ann Knights of Columbus members are sponsoring cold refreshments like in years past.
The Knights are also hosting a Tractor Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday along the west side of St. Ann Church. People's Choice voting will determine prizes for the favorites.
The Lions Club members will be operating an inflatables carnival bounce houses and amusements from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights along the park grounds.
